Monsoon rains: NDMA finalises emergency plan

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday finalized its emergency plan ahead of the first spell of monsoon rains predicted from July 4 to 8 across the country.

The NDMA spokesperson said that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the first spell of monsoon rains with thunderstorms from July 3 to 8 in different parts of the country.

It said that heavy rains can also cause landslides in mountainous areas and flooding situations in low-lying areas, adding concerned departments have been directed regarding its rain emergency plan citing the expected weather conditions.

The NDMA ordered concerned institutions to ensure the availability of necessary machinery and staff. In case of an emergency situation, the district administration must ensure the presence of the medical staff.

The authority also directed the tourists and passengers to keep themselves aware of the weather developments before starting their journey. Farmers and cattle owners have been advised to adopt precautionary measures due to the weather conditions.

The concerned institutions have been directed to give prior notice to the locals in case of flooding situation in their areas. Under the influence of this weather system, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas will receive rain with thunderstorms from July 4-7.

Rain, wind and thundershower with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Barkhan, Sibbi, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbela and Naseerabad, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, D.I Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Okara from July 5 to 8.

Karachi, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad districts of Sindh will receive rain on 07th July and 08th July.

