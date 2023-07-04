Brecorder Logo
KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.977 billion and the number of lots traded was 12,313.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.356 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.555 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.264 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.229 billion), Platinum (PKR 659.885 million), Japan Equity (PKR 248.551 million), Silver (PKR 237.668 million), DJ (PKR 118.664 million), SP 500 (PKR 104.973 million), Palladium (PKR 69.938 million), Natural Gas (PKR 67.139 million), Brent (PKR 36.274 million) and Copper (PKR 27.782 million).

In Agricultural commodities 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.846 million were traded.

