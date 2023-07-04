Brecorder Logo
Art Malik honoured by Pakistan Society

Press Release Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

LONDON: Renowned British actor, Art Malik, Trustee of the Graham Layton Trust, was honoured with the Jinnah Medal by The Pakistan Society during their 68th Annual Dinner at The Great Hall, Lincoln’s Inn.

The Graham Layton Trust (GLT) is the UK fundraising arm of Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT), the largest non-governmental organisation providing free eye care for the poor in Pakistan.

Syed Mahmood Masood, Honorary Secretary of The Pakistan Society, commended Art Malik for his exceptional 45-year career in film, television, and theatre, as well as his significant philanthropic work for the visually impaired.

Born Athar Ul Haque Malik in Bahawalpur in 1952, Art Malik has achieved global recognition, with numerous television productions and feature films to his credit.

He is also Co-Chairman of the Graham Layton Trust (GLT), an organization that has provided free eye care to over 56 million patients in Pakistan through the Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust hospitals and clinics.

