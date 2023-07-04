Brecorder Logo
Pakistan

ATC extends judicial remand of Khadija Shah

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday extended the judicial remand of Khadija Shah, granddaughter of former army chief Asif Nawaz Janjua, for 14 days in the Askari Tower attack case.

The court directed the police to submit the challan and present Khadija again on July 17.

Earlier, police produced Khadija Shah before the court with strict security measures. The Gulberg police had registered an arson and vandalism case on the plaza in Gulberg.

The suspect contended that she was wrongly implicated at the behest of the caretaker government. She, therefore, prayed the court to release her on bail.

