BR100 4,388 Increased By 299.1 (7.31%)
BR30 15,234 Increased By 1154.3 (8.2%)
KSE100 43,899 Increased By 2446.3 (5.9%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 933.5 (6.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chinese warships on ‘port call’ in Nigeria

AFP Published 03 Jul, 2023 07:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LAGOS: Three Chinese warships are visiting Nigeria as part of growing naval cooperation between the two countries, officials said on Monday.

The visit comes after US defence officials last year expressed concern over Chinese plans for a military base on West Africa’s Atlantic coast.

China is a major investor in infrastructure projects in Nigeria, including in the recently opened Lekki deep sea port near the economic capital Lagos.

The Gulf of Guinea – a major shipping route stretching 5,700 kilometres (over 3,500 miles) from Senegal to Angola – has long been at risk from piracy with Nigerian gangs carrying out most attacks on foreign shipping vessels.

China’s Escort Task Group 162 compromising three ships arrived in Nigeria after escorting a Chinese merchant vessel from the Gulf of Aden, according to Nigeria’s navy.

“They are on port call on completion of task before heading home. The visit is to improve diplomacy,” Nigeria’s navy spokesman Commodore Ayo Vaughan said.

China seeks to expand cooperation with Russian navy

“They hope the visit will strengthen ties between the two navies.”

One of the three ships, the destroyer Nanning, berthed in Lagos and the three will leave on Wednesday, according to the Chinese embassy in Nigeria.

Last year, General Stephen J. Townsend, commander of the US Africa Command, told Congress the US military was concerned about China opening a naval base on Africa’s coast.

“As a first priority, we need to prevent or deter a Chinese space on the Atlantic coast of Africa,” he said, according to a US Department of Defense statement.

The United States is one of the major arms suppliers for Nigeria, including recently for aircraft it uses in its long conflict with militants in the country’s northeast.

China Nigeria China Nigeria relation Chinese warships

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese warships on ‘port call’ in Nigeria

Lowest reading since Jan: Pakistan’s headline inflation slows to 29.4% in June

Record increase: KSE-100 gains 2,446 points as investors rejoice over IMF deal

Open-market: rupee posts gain but trading remains thin due to bank holiday

PM Shehbaz condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Pakistan dollar bonds extend rally fuelled by IMF deal

Bilawal in Tokyo: Pakistan, Japan agree to boost bilateral ties

OGDCL provisionally awarded new exploration blocks in Sindh, Punjab

Pakistan expects heavy monsoon rain raising risk of floods

Oil rallies on Saudi and Russian supply cuts for August

Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in July

Read more stories