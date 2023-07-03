AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
BAFL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.7%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (9.65%)
CNERGY 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (11.58%)
DFML 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.55%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (8.14%)
EPCL 45.23 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (7.05%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.23%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (11.15%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (12.79%)
GGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.69%)
HUBC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (7.95%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.85%)
KAPCO 22.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (16.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (7.85%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.29%)
NETSOL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (7.94%)
OGDC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (7.71%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (12.42%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (9.9%)
PPL 63.58 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (8.13%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.52%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (7.14%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (15.53%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.59%)
TRG 99.04 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (7.59%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.8%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.89%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 299.1 (7.31%)
BR30 15,234 Increased By 1154.3 (8.2%)
KSE100 43,899 Increased By 2446.3 (5.9%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 933.5 (6.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares extend rally, end at fresh highs on financials boost

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2023 04:43pm

BENGALURU: India’s blue chip indexes Nifty 50 and Sensex ended at fresh highs for the third consecutive session on Monday, aided by broad sectoral gains, with financial services in the lead.

The Nifty rose 0.70% to 19,322.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.75% to close above 65,000 for the first time. Both indexes hit fresh record highs earlier in the session.

Financial services stocks were among the top gainers on Nifty’s sectoral indexes, rising 1%. Index heavyweights HDFC and HDFC Bank gained 1.75% and 1.08%, respectively, after approving July 1 as the effective date of their $40 billion merger.

Several brokerages, including Haitong International, Nomura, and Macquarie expected further pick-up in credit growth and improvement in asset quality for financials in the June quarter.

Banks hit a record high for the second consecutive session, while public sector banks rose 3.61% and were the top sectoral gainers.

The rally extended to broader markets as well, with smallcaps and midcaps settling at an over 1-year high and a new closing high, respectively.

Analysts cited foreign inflows, steady earnings, monsoon revival and positive impact of HDFC merger as major triggers for the recent rise in domestic equities.

IT, auto stocks help Indian shares hit new highs

However, they cautioned investors to remain patient despite the sharp rise in benchmarks, citing lack of valuation comfort.

“Valuation comfort is only in out-of-favour sectors fresh positions will need to be built in these sectors,” said Amit Kumar Gupta, founder and chief investment officer at Fintrekk Capital.

Among individual stocks, Reliance Industries rose over 2.5% to a six-month high after commencing production from third deepwater field in Krishna-Godavari D6 block, in collaboration with a local unit of British oil company BP.

Meanwhile, Mahindra and Mahindra and UltraTech Cement hit record highs, after reporting strong monthly and quarterly sales growth, respectively.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stock

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares extend rally, end at fresh highs on financials boost

Lowest since Jan: Pakistan’s headline inflation slows to 29.4% in June

Open-market: rupee posts gain but trading remains thin due to bank holiday

PM Shehbaz condemns Holy Quran burning incident in Sweden

Pakistan dollar bonds extend rally fuelled by IMF deal

Bilawal in Tokyo: Pakistan, Japan agree to boost bilateral ties

OGDCL provisionally awarded new exploration blocks in Sindh, Punjab

Pakistan expects heavy monsoon rain raising risk of floods

Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in July

Oil rallies on Saudi and Russian supply cuts for August

Two security personnel martyred in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Read more stories