AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
BAFL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.7%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (9.36%)
CNERGY 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (12.28%)
DFML 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.55%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (8.14%)
EPCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.34%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.23%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (11.15%)
FLYNG 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (14.05%)
GGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.69%)
HUBC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (7.95%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.52%)
KAPCO 22.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (17.26%)
LOTCHEM 29.57 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (7.92%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.29%)
NETSOL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (7.94%)
OGDC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (7.71%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (12.42%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (10.16%)
PPL 63.58 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (8.13%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.52%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (7.14%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (15.53%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.59%)
TRG 99.04 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (7.59%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.8%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (14.81%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 299.1 (7.31%)
BR30 15,234 Increased By 1154.3 (8.2%)
KSE100 43,899 Increased By 2446.3 (5.9%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 933.5 (6.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia extends extra 1 mbpd oil output cut to August

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2023 03:31pm

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia said on Monday it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) for another month to include August, sending oil prices higher.

“The kingdom’s production for the month of August 2023 will be approximately 9 million barrels per day,” the SPA quoted an official source from the Ministry of Energy as saying.

The source added that the voluntary cut could be extended beyond August.

Russia to cut oil exports by 500,000 bpd in August, Novak says

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak also said shortly after the Saudi announcement that his country would cut its oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day in August.

The Saudi voluntary cut is in addition to a previous voluntary cut announced by the kingdom in April alongside other OPEC+ producers, which extends until December 2024.

Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of OPEC, had pledged earlier this month to make a deep cut to its output in July, on top of a broader OPEC+ deal to limit supply into 2024 as the group sought to boost flagging oil prices.

Oil prices rose on news of the Saudi cut, with Brent up 85 cents to $76.26 a barrel by 0915 GMT, overshadowing concerns about a global economic slowdown and possible further interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, pumps around 40% of the world’s crude.

“This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets,” the SPA official source was quoted as saying.

Saudi Arabia Brent crude oil output Brent crude oil crude oil exports

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia extends extra 1 mbpd oil output cut to August

Lowest since Jan: Pakistan’s headline inflation slows to 29.4% in June

Open-market: rupee posts gain but trading remains thin due to bank holiday

Pakistan dollar bonds extend rally fuelled by IMF deal

Bilawal in Tokyo: Pakistan, Japan agree to boost bilateral ties

OGDCL provisionally awarded new exploration blocks in Sindh, Punjab

Pakistan expects heavy monsoon rain raising risk of floods

Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in July

Oil rallies on Saudi and Russian output cuts for August

Two security personnel martyred in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Russia’s Medvedev says standoff with West to last decades, Ukraine conflict ‘permanent’

Read more stories