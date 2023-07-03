4 security personnel martyred in TTP attack in Balochistan

QUETTA: Four security officers were killed in a shootout in Balochistan on Sunday, officials said, in an attack claimed by the Pakistan Taliban.

About a dozen gunmen attacked policemen and paramilitary Frontier Constabulary officers at a highway checkpoint in Zhob district, prompting a two-hour gunbattle.

“Four of the security officials, including three policemen and one Frontier Corps officer, were killed in the attack. One of the suspected attackers has also been killed but not yet identified,” Zhob’s commissioner, Saeed Umrani, told AFP.

Three others were wounded, officials said.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) later claimed the attack in a statement, identifying the attacker shot dead by police.—AFP

PPI ADDS: Three police personnel, including a Sub Inspector, and a sepoy of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan were killed after unidentified terrorists attacked the check posts of police and FC on Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan Highway near Dana Sir area of district Sherani in Balochistan province on Sunday.

According to SP Sherani, Irfan Ali, unidentified terrorists attacked the check post of Sherani police on Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob Highway in Dana Sir area of district Sherani; resultantly, three police personnel namely Sub Inspector Bahadur Khan, sepoy Muhammad Afzal and sepoy Baz Khan were killed.

The bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Zhob for completion of codal formalities. Separately, one sepoy of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan was killed after unidentified terrorists attacked the check post of FC with sophisticated weapons in Dana Sir area on Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan main highway of district Sherani.

