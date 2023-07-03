Prices of essential items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities were witnessed in the local markets, said a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to a survey, prices of ginger, garlic, onion and edible oil/ghee, grocery items, pulses, vegetables, spices, fruits, beverages and others have touched a new peak in the local market.

One kg ginger was being sold from Rs1200-1300 and Rs1400 – while garlic was available within the range of Rs250-300/kg and Rs350/kg in the local market. Prices of tomatoes and onion remained reasonable and affordable as available Rs40 and Rs50 per kilo in the retail market. Prices of other veggies remained unchanged, the survey said.

According to the survey, one-kg peas was available Rs280-300/kg, Arvi at Rs200/kg, Zucchini (tori) at Rs70/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs60/kg and Onion Rs60/kg while the price of green chilly is Rs200/kg, tomato was being sold at Rs60-70/kg and eggplant (bringle) Rs80/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, cauliflower at Rs100-120/kg, capsicum at Rs100-120/- per kg, tinda at Rs100/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs70-80/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs50/- per kg.

On the other hand, with increasing demand on the Eid, the prices of different qualities of spices had touched a new peak in the local market.

Sugar was available at Rs130/kg, the survey added.

The prices of edible oil/ghee remained unchanged in the local market as available within range of Rs450-480-500 and Rs530 and Rs600 and Rs620 per litre/kg in the local market, the survey witnessed.

Similarly, prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market, the survey noted.

Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320-330/kg, while low –quality rice available at Rs300/kg against price of Rs280/ kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/ kg.

The survey furthermore said price of dal mash was available at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs38o/kg, small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg.

Prices of flour remained unchanged as 80 kg sac flour was available at Rs11500 while a 20kg flour bag was available at Rs2600-2800 in both wholesale and retail markets, the survey noted.

The survey added a dozen of farm eggs were available at Rs280, hen eggs at Rs500/dozen and Chinese red-colored eggs at Rs450/dozen.

Fresh milk was available at Rs160-180 and Rs200-210 per litre while yogurt was being sold at Rs180-200 and Rs220 per kg in the local market.

Fruits, which are staple but prices, are still on the high side, according to the survey. Apples are available at Rs300-400 and Rs500 per kilo, big-size banana at Rs200 and small-size banana at Rs150 per dozen, mangoes at Rs150-200 and Rs250 per kilo, melon at Rs100 per kilo, watermelon at Rs40-50 per kilo, peach at Rs100-150 per kilo.

The price of black tea has decreased, which was available at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey said.

On the other hand, the survey also noted that the packed and powder milk as well as baby milk prices remained ‘high-side’ in the local market. Prices of baby milk powder of various brands and qualities, diapers, daily use/ non-essential items like soap, toothpaste, medicines/life-saving drugs and others are continuing to rise with each passing day.

