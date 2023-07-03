Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad: people enjoy pleasant weather

APP Published 03 Jul, 2023 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: Families and youngsters in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi thronged public parks, open spaces, and hilly areas to celebrate barbecue parties after Eid-ul-Azha that filled the air with the smoked aroma of grilled food.

According to a private news channel, the youngsters are busy to arrange special barbecue parties on rooftops, green lawns, and open places as well other picnic spots for their friends and family members.

Such parties not only give an opportunity to enjoy Eid with loved ones but also gives a chance to taste different types of dishes made of sacrificial meat.

Week-long holidays along with the pleasant weather have added charm to Eid festivities as everyone enjoys delicious meat dishes with family and friends.

Eid-ul Azha comes once a year and the tradition of sharing meat with neighbors and the needy gives everyone a chance to store meat for the coming days to eat and serve guests adding that the mutton biryani, pulao, beef nihari, and shami kabab are also special dishes that are cooked during and after Eid ul Azha.

Islamabad Eid ul Azha Rawalpindi public parks hilly areas barbecue parties

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad: people enjoy pleasant weather

Investment purposes: KSA, UAE showing keen interest in IT, agriculture: minister

Bilawal for further increasing trade with Japan

Tax on windfall profits: FBR to face legal complications

Govt to collect Hajj expenses in USD from next year

OIC calls for push to prevent holy Quran burnings

Sweden govt condemns ‘Islamophobic’ holy Quran burning

Erstwhile tribal areas: Tax, duty exemption extended by one year

Video conference format: PM to participate in SCO CHS moot

Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field

Civil work procurements: PPRA defers approval for standard bidding documents

Read more stories