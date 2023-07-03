Health awareness: symposium organized

PESHAWAR: A health awareness symposium with focus on `Psychological & physical wellbeing of working women’ was held here at National Incubation Centre (NIC) Peshawar with clinical experts discussing pressing issues threatening physical & mental health of female folk.

The activity was organized by Saira Qureshi, Executive Board Member Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) KP Chapter with sponsorship by US Mission in collaboration with Pak-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN), says a release. US Consul General Peshawar Panfilo Marques attended the gathering as `Guest of Honor’ along with his team including Ms. Monica Davis (Public Affairs Officer) and others, press release added.

=The event was also joined by Rakhshanda Naz, Ombudsperson KP for Women Harassment at Workplace who is also a Human Rights activist & Social Development expert.

“It was a one of its kind health awareness symposium held in Peshawar where clinical expert dwelt upon issues badly impacting women health,” said Saira Qureshi a Woman Entrepreneur owning Subrung Fashion, IVLP alumni, SABIT alumna and Ex-Executive member Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Peshawar (WCCIP).

The recent happenings like COVID-19 infection and its stress on mental health of people, prevailing financial stress and climate change like recent incidents those of severe heat waves since last few years are affecting the health of women who in a bid to take care of their families in all such stresses, ignoring their own self, observed Saira.

She said this activity was a pilot project started from Peshawar and its scope would be widened with passage of time by replicating in other areas besides involving students who also need counselling for avoiding stress of studies on their mental and physical health, counselling sessions for women entrepreneurs and, etc.

Practicing specialist doctors including Dr Rafiq Afridi Associate Prof Ophthalmology RMI, Dr Zaira Harum, Gynaecologist Women Medical Officer Govt Maternity Hospital Peshawar, Dr Bilal Khan, Assistant Professor & Incharge Physiotherapy Department RMI, Dr Abdul Mannan, Resident Dermatologist HMC Peshawar, Lubna Naeem, Clinical Psychologist Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital,. Raveena, Physical Trainer Fit Mania Gym joined the session as panelists and experts.

A large number of people joined the event from different walks of life. All clinical panelists, guests and the event organizer were presented souvenirs by the US Consul General as acknowledgement of their contributions for the betterment of society.

