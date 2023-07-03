Kundi says Bilawal to become PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday claimed on Sunday that with the support of the majority of voters, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will be elected as the country’s premier.

Kundi fired a broadside at Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and his party. “We won’t allow the JI to use politics to spread anarchy in the country.”

“JI Emir Sirajul Haq and Naeemur Rehman ought to apologise since their elders opposed Pakistan’s independence,” Kundi maintained.

On Sunday, PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Saturday said that political unity was crucial for the country’s economic stability.

Speaking to media, Shah said, “We want to see Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as the country’s premier. The 2008 manifesto, which the PPP developed, was put into practice. The party has finished its manifesto for the first time since Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.”

“We will present our manifesto even before the elections,” he continued.

Speaking about seat adjustments with other political parties, Shah said, “We will think about the seat adjustments with other political parties.”