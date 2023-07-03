PFC to take part in Kabul fair

Brecorder Logo
APP Published 03 Jul, 2023 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will take part in the 3-days Imam Abu Hanifa 2nd International and National Expo and Trade Fair Kabul starting from July 16 to discover business opportunities and explore new market access for Pakistani products.

Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Ch Zeeshan Elahi Arain CEO Marvel Cables here on Sunday said that PFC along with Chenone will be participating in this mega event, said a news release.

“Chenone will also exhibit its high-quality international standards products to capture their share in the global market besides it’s an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers”, he added.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that around over hundreds of Pak companies will be exhibiting their products which included furniture, textile, garments, leather garments, sportswear, sports goods engineering, etc.

He said this expo will also offer professional buyers a sourcing platform with a wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said PFC and Chenone have already attended several other international fairs in the United States, China, Italy, Sri Lanka etc and introduced its products which are in great demand. He hoped in getting orders from foreign buyers.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is facilitating the manufacturers of export products. He said he will also hold a series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail the government unprecedented special package for foreign investors.

