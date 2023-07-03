Pakistanis mesmerized by beauty of Indonesia’s islands

ISLAMABAD: Indonesia’s amazingly beautiful islands Bali and Lombok, surrounded by lush green mountains and blue-green waters are emerging as two fascinating tourist destinations that have been gravitating foreign tourists from Pakistan and worldwide again after the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

Both islands have distinctive featured with their natural beaches, providing beach lovers with coral reefs for snorkelling and scuba diving, exploring culture and offering people a place for religious tourism including historical mosques and temples.

Lombok, an island in West Nusa Tenggara province, is a majority Muslim destination that is appealing tourists to explore the charming landscape, blue water, beautiful sea sights and scenenic vallies that provide unique experiences. Halal services’ excellence has led Lombok to achieve the first rank for the World’s Best Halal Tourism Destination, according to the Global Muslim Travel Index in 2019. Lombok would be the next popular destination for Pakistani tourists because of its natural beauty and delicious food. The traditional villages like Sade showcase the island’s unique architecture and way of life.

Lombok is not only beautiful in terms of natural beauty and is perfect for travelers seeking a serene escape but also food is similar to Pakistan, said a tourist Hassan Aftab while talking to APP.

Another tourist Ms. Lucia from England who was in Lombok for vacation, told APP that the Kuta Beach and Gili Islands were the most eye-catching places which were more peaceful and calmer for enjoying holidays. She said that atmosphere of Gili Island was amazing as the beaches, the sunlight and the people were welcoming.

Nicolo from Italy said that he prefers to stay in Lombok to Italy during his holidays because he likes blue water and pristine sandy shores.

Similarly, Bali has no comparison as Legian, Seminyak, and Kuta Beaches are having picturesque landscapes, and vibrant arts scene. From the stunning rice terraces of Ubud to the iconic sea temples of Tanah Lot and Uluwatu,

Bali boasts a rich tapestry of cultural and natural wonders, he added.

Bali is a place where adventure enthusiasts can surf the famous waves of Kuta and Uluwatu as well as they can explore the volcanic peaks of Mount Batur.

Abdul Zahir Abassi a travel agent, who came to attend Bali and Beyond Travel Fair in Indonesia told APP that the number of tourists from Pakistan to Bali and Lombok was increasing swiftly and the opening of direct flights would further enhance this flow of tourists as it would be more economical and convenient.

He said that similarly, Indonesian people were visiting Pakistan’s northern areas, therefore direct linkages would enhance the tourism economy of both countries.

Both Bali and Lombok offer an immense cultural experience that allows visitors to delve into the rich heritage of the Indonesian people.

There are also several similarities between Pakistan’s and Indonesia’s cultures and tourist sites. Pakistan and Indonesia have distinct identities and cultural characteristics. Both destinations offer a glimpse into vibrant cultures. Pakistan’s historic sites like the ancient city of Taxila and the architectural marvels of Lahore showcase its diverse heritage. Indonesia’s Bali and Lombok are home to ancient temples and traditional dances.

Explaining cultural similarities, Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Adam Tugio termed distinctive cultural-historic heritage as a treasure trove for the two brotherly countries that have continuously been preserved during history. He said, “Indonesia and Pakistan are heirs of one of the oldest civilizations in the world, with a marked history of religious-cultural communication.

To enhance tourism between both countries, he said that Indonesia and Pakistan are working to start direct flights which ultimately increase linkages among people.

Talking to APP, Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy Minister for Marketing, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Republic of Indonesia, said that there were multiple common characteristics culturally and religiously between Indonesia and Pakistan that could help enhance people-to-people exchanges as both countries had majority of Muslim populations.

Indonesia is developing rapidly and providing a secure and comfortable atmosphere of tourism for international tourists. Moreover, it is also trying to promote its Islamic heritage and Tourism in Muslim-majority islands such as Lombok. Bali and Lombok, with their breathtaking natural beauty, and vibrant cultures, continue to fascinate tourists from around the world. For Pakistani people, both Bali and Lombok can be more attractive tourist places, especially for newlywed couples.