JI says establishment of SSWMB ‘illegal’

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Amir Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that ‘resistance’ offered by the Pakistan People Party against devolution of powers has been rooted in the mindset of the party and its top brass.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that the PPP has withheld the powers of the elected representatives of the people in the pretext of interim period.

He said that the JI will issue a charter in connection with the administrative and monetary powers of chairmen in towns and union councils. He asked city mayor Murtaza Wahab to talk to his party over devolution of powers. He dubbed the establishment of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) as illegal and unconstitutional and demanded the government to abolish the board and hand over all the relevant functions to the elected bodies.

The JI leader also lambasted the government in Sindh over creating hurdles in removal of offal and remains of sacrificial animals from neighbourhoods, particularly in the towns won by the JI.

