Pakistan

Tessori heaps praise on Shehbaz, Dar

NNI Published 03 Jul, 2023 07:35am

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Sunday praised the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for averting default.

Speaking to media, Tessori emphasised the need for unity to uphold the nation’s honour. He continued, “This International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme ought to be the final one for the country”. Tessori was of the view the country will benefit from the Pakistani pilgrims’ Hajj prayers.

Speaking about the Karachi’s political situation, Tessori said, “My portfolio does not give me the permission to respond to the Karachi mayor’s statement. Whenever I need to speak, I will do so directly with former president Asif Ali Zardari, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the Sindh chief minister.

