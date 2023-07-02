AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Jul 02, 2023
Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack

AFP Published 02 Jul, 2023 05:30pm

KYIV: Ukraine’s air force said Sunday it had shot down three cruise missiles and eight attack drones deployed by Moscow’s forces overnight, in Russia’s first attack on Kyiv in 12 days.

Ukraine’s air force said that it had destroyed “all air targets” – eight Iranian drones and three Kalibr cruise missiles.

“Eight Shaheds were launched from the southeast, and three Kalibr missiles were launched from the Black Sea,” the air force said in a statement.

Russia launches first overnight drone attack on Kyiv in 12 days

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said that three private houses were damaged by falling debris in the Kyiv region.

A man sustained a leg injury, Kravchenko added.

Ukraine has become increasingly adept at taking down waves of Russian cruise missiles and drones after appealing to Western allies for greater air defence capabilities.

Kyiv, which had been relatively spared from attacks since the beginning of the year, faced frequent nightly aerial raids in May.

