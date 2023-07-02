Allotment of symbols: ECP directs political parties to submit applications by 19th

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday directed all the political parties to submit their applications for allotment of election symbols ahead of general polls in the country – likely to be held by end-October this year.

The top electoral body said that the applications can be submitted with the signature of the party leader till July 19.

The ECP also directed the political parties to attach a list of symbols they prioritise along with their applications, adding that the signature of the party leader is a must.

Allotment of electoral symbols for polls in KP, Punjab: Parties asked to submit applications to ECP by 8th

Every application must include the address of the head office of the political party, it said, adding the commission body would check the eligibility of the parties after receiving the applications.

Besides, the ECP directed parties to resubmit the applications that they had handed over for the elections in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in February.

“The applications that are incomplete or submitted through fax will not be considered,” the ECP said.

Those submitted after July 19 will not be accepted, said the ECP. It also said that the affidavit — as per Section 206 of the Election Act 2017 — is mandatory along with applications.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023