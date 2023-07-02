AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Pakistan

Nawaz may extend Dubai stay for one week

NNI Published 02 Jul, 2023 03:13am

DUBAI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is likely to extend his stay in Dubai for another week.

Sources divulged on Saturday, the former prime minister will hold further key meetings. The discussions will include consultations aimed at strengthening country’s economic system.

On the other hand, investors and friendly nations wanted to see political stability in the nation.

Last week, the legal committee was formed in line to clear the path for Nawaz’s return to the country.

According to sources, committee to be headed by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. The committee also comprised SAPM Ata Tarar, Irfan Qadir, Amjad Pervaiz and other lawyers.

The committee will make every effort to remove any legal barriers to Nawaz’s return to the country.

