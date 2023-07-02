Memon calls to remember flood victims on Eid

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon talking to the media persons after offering the Eid Prayer at Rawal House Tando Jam, Hyderabad congratulated all the Muslims of the Islamic world and Hajj pilgrims.

He said that while celebrating this Eid we should also remember the flood victims of last year adding that we should help the poor and deserving people.

“Pakistan security forces and other service providers should also be remembered. All political parties should get united and try to thwart external and internal conspiracies particularly those who were trying to break us”, he urged.

Memon said that the political dwarfs by propagating and accusing each of their political opponents through social media sowed the seed of hatred. He said that he had come to know from his sources that Imran Khan Niazi wanted to escape from the country by submitting an affidavit, but now the field had been set up and soon he (Imran Khan) will know about imprisonment.

Regarding the incidents of May 9, he said that the Pakistan Army could have reacted in self-defense, but it did not react just to avoid casualties. “Earlier People were joining PTI at a fast pace but now at the same pace they are disassociating themselves from it”, he said. He said that PTI was not a People’s party as the real democratic leaders always came into power by people’s support.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party wanted the elections to be held on time and the party that would get the majority would form the next government.

To a question, he said that construction of 2.1 million houses of the flood affected families was not an easy task yet the Sindh Government was trying hard to complete this construction work as soon as possible and added that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also presented his clear stand for providing all possible assistance to the flood affected people in the federal budget.

Secretary Sindh Information Department Nadeem Ur Rehman Memon and others were also present on this occasion.

