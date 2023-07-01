AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Rain, thundershowers expected in upper parts of country

  • Heavy falls expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Gujranwala, Sialkot
BR Web Desk Published July 1, 2023 Updated July 1, 2023 03:02pm

Rain-wind thundershowers are expected to grip Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours, reported Radio Pakistan.

“Heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in upper KP, northeast/ central Punjab and Potohar region during the period,” it said. “Weather will remain hot and dry in other parts of the country.”

In the morning, the temperature of Islamabad and Muzaffarabad was recorded at 23 degrees, Lahore 29 degrees, Karachi 31 degrees, Peshawar 28 degrees, Quetta and Gilgit 26 degrees and Murree 17 degrees.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) cited that a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

“Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Okara, Multan, Khanewal, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and surrounding during evening/night.”

It added that rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Lahore, Kasur, Okara and surrounding areas during Sunday evening and night.

Last week, rain broke records in Lahore as the observatories in the city recorded 226 millimetres rain in a day at the airport while 161.8 millimeters in the city.

Lahore airport and its adjacent areas had received 98 millimeters rain back in 2011, which was the historical wettest day so far.

Accordingly, excessive urban flooding was a unique feature throughout the city, particularly the low lying areas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to take preventive measures during heavy rains in the country.

Taking notice of the sufferings of people due to accumulation of water caused by heavy rains in Lahore, he directed the administration to take immediate steps for drainage of rain water in the city.

