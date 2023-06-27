PM directs drainage of rain water in Lahore

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to take preventive measures during heavy rains in the country.

Taking notice of the sufferings of people due to accumulation of water caused by heavy rains in Lahore, he directed the administration to take immediate steps for drainage of rain water in the city.

The PM directed the authorities concerned to fully activate rescue teams and other concerned departments and to monitor the situation constantly. He further instructed to ensure continuity of traffic movement and identification of alternate routes.

The PM directed the provincial and district administrations to collaborate in rescue and relief operations and provide safety to the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023