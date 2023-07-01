Security forces kill six terrorists in Tank, North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces killed six terrorists in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank and North Waziristan districts, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the night of June 29/30, a fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Manzai, Tank district.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, three were sent to hell,” the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

It further said that in another “fierce encounter” between troops and terrorists in North Waziristan’s general area of Razmak, “three more terrorists were sent to hell.”

The ISPR said the slain militants were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing innocent citizens.

It added that the areas were being sanitised to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the press release reads.

The development comes days after security forces killed three terrorists, including a commander in an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Inayat Qilla in Bajaur district.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens,” the ISPR said.