AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security forces kill six terrorists in Tank, North Waziristan: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 01 Jul, 2023 12:02am

Security forces killed six terrorists in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank and North Waziristan districts, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the night of June 29/30, a fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Manzai, Tank district.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, three were sent to hell,” the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

It further said that in another “fierce encounter” between troops and terrorists in North Waziristan’s general area of Razmak, “three more terrorists were sent to hell.”

The ISPR said the slain militants were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing innocent citizens.

It added that the areas were being sanitised to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the press release reads.

The development comes days after security forces killed three terrorists, including a commander in an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Inayat Qilla in Bajaur district.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens,” the ISPR said.

ISPR security forces terrorists killed

Comments

1000 characters

Security forces kill six terrorists in Tank, North Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on new $3bn stand-by arrangement

Pakistan to now turn towards growth, says Dar after IMF deal

PM Shehbaz hails IMF’s $3bn stand-by arrangement with Pakistan

As it happened: Pakistan’s last-gasp IMF bailout

PM Shehbaz to participate in SCO virtual summit hosted by India on July 4

Sindh Revenue Board sees ‘record breaking collection’ in June

India’s forex reserves drop to one-month low of $593.2bn in week to June 23

Oil heads for fourth straight quarterly decline

Sri Lanka could exit bankruptcy by September, says president

Read more stories