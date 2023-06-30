AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Higher costs dent Nike profits

AFP Published 30 Jun, 2023 12:35pm

NEW YORK: Nike reported a drop in quarterly profits Thursday despite higher sales due to the drag from increased costs and the liquidation of unwanted merchandise.

The sports giant reported profits $1.0 billion for the quarter ending May 31, down 28 percent from the year-ago period.

Revenues rose five percent to $12.8 billion.

Nike notched lower profit margins in the period, citing factors that included “higher product input costs and elevated freight and logistics costs” and “higher markdowns.”

Nike beats profit estimates

As with giant retailers such as Walmart and Target, Nike has undertaken sales over the last year to discount underselling merchandise in the wake of Covid-19 supply chain difficulties that resulted in delayed shipments.

But Chief Executive John Donahoe told analysts the action would situate the company for greater profitability in the future.

Neil Saunders of GlobalData said Nike is a “solid brand,” but that it needed to rethink its inventory management and reestablish more relationships with third-party vendors, as it has recently with Macy’s. The company has been emphasizing direct sales in recent years.

“Unfortunately, Nike is facing the headwind of slower demand for sneakers and apparel which is pushing down wholesale orders, driving up inventory, and necessitating more marketing and promotional efforts to drive volume,” Saunders said.

“This has coincided with the usual cocktail of higher costs that is impacting all retailers. Taken together, these things are putting a squeeze on the business.”

Saunders warned that “further markdowns” would be needed, “which will heap further pain on the bottom line.”

Shares of Nike tumbled 4.2 percent to $108.65 in after-hours trading.

Nike

Comments

1000 characters

Higher costs dent Nike profits

Dar says Pakistan expects IMF deal in next 24 hours

Oil heads for first monthly gain this year as supply tightens

China’s Xi to attend, deliver speech at SCO summit via video link

PM urges nation to remember flood victims while celebrating Eid

2,000 Hajj pilgrims hit by heat stress: Saudi officials

France urges calm as dozens arrested after police shooting

We are still monitoring the banks' situation very carefully: Fed's Powell

PM, COAS celebrate Eid ul Azha with soldiers in Parachinar

Guard, gunman die in attack at US consulate in Jeddah: Saudi officials

US Supreme Court bans the use of race in university admissions

Read more stories