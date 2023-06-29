AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

White House's Brainard sees 'every reason' to believe inflation going down

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2023 09:29pm

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden’s chief economic adviser on Thursday expressed confidence that inflation would continue to improve in the second half of the year, and said it could drop to a range of 2% or slightly higher before the 2024 presidential election.

National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard told an event hosted by the Christian Science Monitor that inflation had come down for 11 months in a row, and housing prices - which had been stubbornly high - looked set to come down "considerably" in the second half of 2023, given drops in new rental costs.

US VP Harris, economic adviser Brainard warn of recession if debt default occurs

Prices for used cars, which had ticked upwards again recently, were also expected to improve, and Biden's moves to lower the cost of insulin and other drugs would also have a positive impact, she said.

"There's every reason to think" that inflation could reach the range of around 2% or slightly above 2% could be hit before the election, she added.

Joe Biden White House US inflation Lael Brainard

Comments

1000 characters

White House's Brainard sees 'every reason' to believe inflation going down

2,000 Hajj pilgrims hit by heat stress: Saudi officials

We are still monitoring the banks' situation very carefully: Fed's Powell

PM, COAS celebrate Eid ul Azha with soldiers in Parachinar

Guard, gunman die in attack at US consulate in Jeddah: Saudi officials

China's debt relief to poor countries slows amid continuing appeals for support

PM constitutes Dar-led body: Beleaguered PIA comes under sharp focus

UK says India trade talks discussing business travel, not broader immigration

Construction of bonded warehouses: Policy introduced to facilitate foreign oil firms

‘Charter of economy’: Nawaz, Zardari take major step towards ‘goal’?

Ukraine tells NATO 'time for clarity' on membership

Read more stories