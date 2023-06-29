AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
PM, COAS celebrate Eid ul Azha with soldiers in Parachinar

  • Premier reiterates resolve that miscreants, terrorists, and their abettors will find no place to hide
BR Web Desk Published 29 Jun, 2023 06:42pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with soldiers in Parachinar on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

They offered Eid prayer with officers and Jawans of the army.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister lauded the high morale, readiness, and professional standards of the army.

He said that he is celebrating Eid with soldiers to pay tribute to the efforts and passion of our officers and Jawans who guard the borders of the motherland with courage and bravery.

The premier said officers and Jawans of the Pakistan armed forces perform the great duty of defense and security of the motherland by sacrificing their personal comfort.

He paid tribute to the services of the officers and Jawans of the Army, Air Force, and Navy who are performing the sacred duty of protecting the motherland with determination while facing immense difficulties.

The Prime Minister reiterated his resolve that miscreants, terrorists, and their abettors will find no place to hide.

He said the Pakistani nation has foiled the nefarious plan of the forces to create chaos, disorder, and anarchy in the country.

PM Shehbaz said forces that wanted to create divisions and rifts in the nation for their nefarious agenda have been defeated.

He also laid a floral wreath at the martyrs' monument and offered Fateha.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

