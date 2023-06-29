AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped by Indian police in Manipur, teargas fired

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2023 05:48pm

GUWAHATI: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was stopped by local police on Thursday and teargas fired near his convoy when the 53-year old scion of the Congress party was on his way to visit the violence-hit northeastern Manipur state.

At least 80 people have been killed and more than 40,000 have fled their homes since clashes broke out in Manipur in early May between ethnic groups. Sporadic incidents of violence and arson still occur despite the heavy presence of security forces in parts of the remote state, which borders Myanmar.

Gandhi was travelling to Churachandpur district, one of the worst affected areas in the violence, when security forces stopped his convoy at Bishnupur, about 20 kms from the capital Imphal, citing security fears.

India court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea for stay on conviction

Teargas shells were then fired to disperse a crowd that had started gathering in the area. "Seeing the ground situation, we stopped him from moving forward and advised him to travel to Churachandpur via helicopter," Bishnupur police chief Heisnam Balram Singh told Reuters TV partner ANI.

"There is a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which Rahul Gandhi is moving. Keeping his security and safety in mind, we've not allowed him."

Gandhi's convoy returned to Imphal and he reached Churachandpur by helicopter, Meghachandra Singh, Manipur state Congress president, said.

Violence between members of the Kuki ethnic group, who mostly live in the hills, and Meiteis, the dominant community in the lowlands, erupted on May 3 as a result of resentment over economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education reserved for hill people.

Several rounds of peace talks between the groups have broken down and failed to completely stop violent incidents in the state governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political party.

Narendra Modi Indian police Rahul Gandhi Manipur Indian opposition leader

Comments

1000 characters

Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped by Indian police in Manipur, teargas fired

We are still monitoring the banks' situation very carefully: Fed's Powell

PM, COAS celebrate Eid ul Azha with soldiers in Parachinar

Guard, gunman die in attack at US consulate in Jeddah: Saudi officials

China's debt relief to poor countries slows amid continuing appeals for support

PM constitutes Dar-led body: Beleaguered PIA comes under sharp focus

Construction of bonded warehouses: Policy introduced to facilitate foreign oil firms

‘Charter of economy’: Nawaz, Zardari take major step towards ‘goal’?

Ukraine tells NATO 'time for clarity' on membership

All major US banks pass Fed’s annual stress test

Oil prices fall on concerns of slow fuel demand, weak China data

Read more stories