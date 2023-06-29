AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump heard discussing secret documents on tape

AFP Published 29 Jun, 2023 04:19am

WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump can be heard discussing secret documents he had apparently held on to after leaving the White House and acknowledging they had not been declassified, in an audio recording aired by US media.

The two-minute clip, played by CNN late Monday and later obtained by ABC and CBS, comes from an interview Trump gave at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club in July 2021 for people working on a memoir by his former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Parts of the recording’s transcript were cited as evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s 49-page indictment of Trump on charges he had mishandled classified documents after leaving office.

The audio file includes a moment when Trump seems to indicate he is holding a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran.

“These are the papers,” Trump says in the recording, a quote that was not included in the indictment.

He also refers to something as “highly confidential” and “this is secret information” as he seems to be showing something to the others in the room. “This was done by the military and given to me,” Trump continues, before noting that one would need to “declassify it” for it to be used in the book.

“You see, as president I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know,” he says. “Now we have a problem,” one of other people responds. “Isn’t that interesting? It’s so cool,” Trump says, just before the recording ends with him calling for someone to bring in some Cokes.

Donald Trump US Trump Former US President

Comments

1000 characters

Trump heard discussing secret documents on tape

Construction of bonded warehouses: Policy introduced to facilitate foreign oil firms

‘Charter of economy’: Nawaz, Zardari take major step towards ‘goal’?

Clearing liabilities of CPEC IPPs: ECC relaxes conditions to allow use of Rs21bn as advance payment

Shares transactions of listed cos: Procedure of capital gain on disposal of securities to remain applicable

Petrol price: relief likely

Number of income tax return filers crosses 4m mark

Eid-ul-Azha today

LHC asks SNGPL CEO to resume office, assails board

‘Appointment of ineligible person’: LHC issues notices to PM, others

Senate chief’s perks: Sanjrani defends controversial bill

Read more stories