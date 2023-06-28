India’s Nifty 50 hits record high in pre-open trade

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark Nifty 50 rose to a new record high in pre-open trade on Wednesday, extending a four-month rally since March driven by strong domestic growth, cooling inflation, healthy corporate earnings and strong foreign inflows.

Indian shares inch toward record high tracking Asia; HDFC firms gain

The Nifty rose 0.48% in pre-open trade to 18,908.15.

The broader midcap and smallcap indexes are hovering around record levels, but their gains have sparked concerns over high valuations.