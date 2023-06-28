Former minister Gondal quits PTI

LAHORE: Former federal minister, Nazar Muhammad Gondal on Tuesday announced to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over May 9 riots.

In a statement, Nazar Muhammad Gondal strongly condemned the May 9 violent protests that were triggered after the PTI chairman’s arrest. “I do not believe in the politics of clashes with the state institutions,” he added.

Gondal said that May 9 violent protests have “shaken the nation”, and hoped that the public would soon emerge stronger from this crisis. Several PTI leaders, ticketholders, former lawmakers have quit the party after the May 9 violence.

Recently, former Punjab home minister Col. Hashim Dogar (retd) and other former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers announced leaving the party over May 9 violence, wherein military installations including Corps Commander House came under attack.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the former Punjab minister had said that it was difficult for him and his friends to go along with ‘PTI’s narrative’ as “we have decided to separate our ways with the party”.