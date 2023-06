ISLAMABAD: A three-day international conference will be held here from July 11 to promote tourism especially historical sites and scenic beauty of the country.

This was announced by the Chairman Prime Minister’s Task Force on Gandhara Tourism, Ramesh Kumar.

He said that a national tourism policy under Gandhara Diplomacy has been finalised and the draft of possible memoranda of understanding has been shared with the diplomatic corps in the capital.

