AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2023 06:31am

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.701 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,737.

Major business was contributed by NSDQ100 amounting to PKR 5.308 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 5.146 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.764 billion), Crude (PKR 1.105 billion), DJ (PKR 896.586 million), Platinum (PKR 499.476 million), Silver (PKR 409.182 million), Japan Equity 225/USD (PKR 290.189 million), Natural Gas (PKR 155.53 million), SP500 (PKR 71.611 million), Brent (PKR 44.257 million) and Copper (PKR 10.880 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 4 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.477 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

1000 characters

PMEX daily trading report

IMF says govt has taken ‘decisive’ steps

FBR collects record Rs7trn till 26th: Dar

PL: Hike may not be levied in one go

Millions of faithful perform Hajj

Oil import on foreign supplier’s account: OCAC requests govt to convene meeting of stakeholders

Infrastructure, water: Ecnec approves projects worth over Rs280.53bn

Foreign supplier’s account thru customs bonded storage facilities: Import policy guidelines approved by ECC

‘Customs budget notifications’ issued by FBR

‘Tax on Deemed Income basis’ on immovable properties: Exemption only for persons appearing on Active Taxpayers’ List

Sindh govt to determine its own power tariffs: minister

Read more stories