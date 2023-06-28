KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.701 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,737.

Major business was contributed by NSDQ100 amounting to PKR 5.308 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 5.146 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.764 billion), Crude (PKR 1.105 billion), DJ (PKR 896.586 million), Platinum (PKR 499.476 million), Silver (PKR 409.182 million), Japan Equity 225/USD (PKR 290.189 million), Natural Gas (PKR 155.53 million), SP500 (PKR 71.611 million), Brent (PKR 44.257 million) and Copper (PKR 10.880 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 4 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.477 million were traded.

