‘Customs budget notifications’ issued by FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has implemented customs budgetary measures including raise in regulatory duties and Additional Customs Duty (ADC) on imported items from July 1, 2023.

In this connection, the FBR issued “customs budget notifications” (2023-24), here on Tuesday.

However, many import tariff relief measures and abolition and reduction in import duties announced in the budget (2023-24) are not part of the notification issued by the FBR.

In budget (2023-24), the FBR has abolished regulatory duties on a wide range of items including synthetic filament yarn of polyester and second hand clothing. The FBR’s budget implementation notifications do not reflect a reduction on RDs/additional customs duties from July 1, 2023.

According to an SRO 775(1)/2023 issued on Tuesday, five percent RD has been imposed on the import of calcium (Carbides).

The RD at the rate of 10 percent would be applicable on the import of Chloroparaffins liquid till December 2023 and five percent RD from January 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

The 10 percent RD has been subjected to the tubes of other glass having a 10“; linear coefficient of expansion not exceeding 5 x 10-6 per Kelvin within a temperature of 0°C to 300°C.

The RD at the rate of 15 per cent would be applicable on the import of glass of heading 70.03, 15 70.04 or 70.05, bent, edge worked, engraved, drilled, enamelled or otherwise worked, but not framed or fitted with other materials (except 7006.0020).

The 30 per cent RD would be applicable on the import of glass sheet worked.

The RD at the rate of 15 per cent would be applicable on the import of glassware of a kind used for 20 table, kitchen, toilet, office, indoor decoration or similar purposes (other than that of heading 70.10 or 70.18) (except PCT codes 7013.4900, 7013.9100, 7013.9900).

The 20 per cent RD would be applicable on the import of Tungsten filament incandescent bulb and parts of tungsten filament incandescent bulb. The FBR has also revised additional customs duties on the import of different items. Through an SRO771(1)/2023, the FBR has amended S.RO 693(1)/2006 relating to the ADC.

The FBR has revised ACDs on the import of different components of the vehicles under the SRO771(1)/2023. The ACDs would be applicable on the import of weather strips for doors, glass and luggage compartments for vehicles, water hoses for engine cooling system and heater, air cleaner hoses and Brake oil reservoir hose for vehicles of heading 87.03 and other types of vehicles specified in the notification.

The ACDs would be applicable on the import of windscreen, rear and window glasses for vehicles of sub -heading 8704.2190 and 8704.3190; glasses for doors, glass plain, glass window (sliding), glass for rear door, glass for rear quarter window and glass for windscreen for vehicles of heading 87.03 and lamp assembly for illuminating license plate for vehicles of heading 87.03 and vehicles of sub-headings 8704.2190, 8704.3130 and 8704.3190 and rear combination lamp/back up lamp/rear turning indicator/plough lamps/reverse light/parking light for motor cars etc.

