Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Shield Corporation Ltd. - - - - 20.07.2023 13.07.2023 to
10.00.A.M. 20.07.2023
EOGM
AEL Textile Limited - - - - 18.07.2023 12.07.2023 to
11.00.A.M. 18.07.2023
EOGM
Sapphire Fibres Limited - - - - 20.07.2023 14.07.2023 to
11.00.A.M. 20.07.2023
EOGM
Ghani Chemical - - - - 24.07.2023 18.07.2023 to
Industries Limited 10.30.A.M. 24.07.2023
EOGM
Security Investment - - - - 19.07.2023 13.07.2023 to
Bank Limited 10.30.A.M. 19.07.2023
EOGM
AGP Limited - - - - 19.07.2023 12.07.2023 to
11.00.A.M. 19.07.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
