KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Shield Corporation Ltd. - - - - 20.07.2023 13.07.2023 to 10.00.A.M. 20.07.2023 EOGM AEL Textile Limited - - - - 18.07.2023 12.07.2023 to 11.00.A.M. 18.07.2023 EOGM Sapphire Fibres Limited - - - - 20.07.2023 14.07.2023 to 11.00.A.M. 20.07.2023 EOGM Ghani Chemical - - - - 24.07.2023 18.07.2023 to Industries Limited 10.30.A.M. 24.07.2023 EOGM Security Investment - - - - 19.07.2023 13.07.2023 to Bank Limited 10.30.A.M. 19.07.2023 EOGM AGP Limited - - - - 19.07.2023 12.07.2023 to 11.00.A.M. 19.07.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

