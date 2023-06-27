AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
PTI's Ali Muhammad Khan arrested for 6th time since May 11

  • Officials from the Anti-Corruption Establishment arrest the PTI leader in a separate case related to suspected corruption in development projects
BR Web Desk Published June 27, 2023 Updated June 27, 2023 07:05pm

Former Member National Assembly (MNA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was re-arrested in Mardan soon after obtaining bail from an Anti-Corruption Court (ATC) on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

In the wake of Imran Khan's arrest on May 9, this marks the sixth time he has been arrested.

During the course of the day, an ATC court in Mardan granted bail to Ali Muhammad Khan in a case pertaining to suspected fraudulent hiring practices in the fisheries department, resulting in financial losses to the treasury.

However, immediately after his release, officials from the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested Ali Muhammad in a separate case related to suspected corruption in development projects.

On June 9, Ali was re-arrested in Mardan despite an anti-terrorism court (ATC) to release him in May 9 vandalism case.

Ali Muhammad’s series of arrests began on May 11 when he was initially apprehended by the Secretariat police.

This arrest was made under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Order (MPO), linking him to the violence that unfolded on May 9. He was then released on May 17 and re-arrested upon release.

The government has also canceled his diplomatic passport.

