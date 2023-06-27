AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
World

China ready to work with New Zealand on comprehensive strategic partnership: Xi

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 05:49pm
Photo: AFP

BEIJING: China is ready to work with the New Zealand to promote a stable comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese president Xi Jinping told New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday in Beijing.

China and New Zealand should promote the “liberalisation and facilitation” of trade and investment, and provide a better business environment for each other’s enterprises to invest and operate in their countries, Xi was quoted as saying by state media CCTV.

New Zealand PM Hipkins to visit China, meet President Xi Jinping

