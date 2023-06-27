AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
BAFL 29.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.06%)
BOP 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.19%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.05%)
DFML 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.98%)
DGKC 52.16 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (5.48%)
EPCL 42.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (5.53%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.35%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.21%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.89%)
HUBC 69.22 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (7.35%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.88%)
KAPCO 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.72%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.08 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (6.87%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.25%)
NETSOL 75.71 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (4.86%)
OGDC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.73%)
PAEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.09%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.42%)
PPL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.09%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.87%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.17%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.87%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.43%)
TRG 92.30 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.85%)
UNITY 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.9%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.66%)
BR100 4,096 Increased By 158.2 (4.02%)
BR30 14,099 Increased By 655.9 (4.88%)
KSE100 41,437 Increased By 1371.8 (3.42%)
KSE30 14,658 Increased By 526.3 (3.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

US-India joint statement: US deputy chief of mission summoned

Ali Hussain Published 27 Jun, 2023 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday summoned the United States Deputy Chief of Mission and demarche was made to him regarding the “unwarranted, one-sided and misleading” references to it in the recent US-India joint statement.

“The US Deputy Chief of Mission was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this evening and a demarche was made to him regarding the US-India Joint Statement, issued on 22 June 2023,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

She said that Pakistan’s concerns and disappointment at the “unwarranted, one-sided and misleading” references to it in the Joint Statement were conveyed to the US side.

Extremism: Biden, Modi call on Pakistan to take ‘immediate action’

“It was stressed that the United States should refrain from issuing statements that may be construed as an encouragement of India’s baseless and politically motivated narrative against Pakistan,” she said.

She further stated that it was also emphasized that counter-terrorism co-operation between Pakistan and US had been progressing well and that an enabling environment, centred around trust and understanding, was imperative to further solidifying Pakistan-US ties.

Earlier on June 22, the top Indian diplomat in Islamabad was also summoned to the Foreign Office and strong protest was lodged with him with over the references given to Pakistan in the joint statement.

Through the joint statement issued following the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, “the US and India called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks.”

“The United States and India stand together to counter global terrorism and unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations. President Biden and Prime Minister Modi reiterated the call for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups including Al-Qa’ida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul-Mujhahideen.”

It added that the two leaders “strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks.”

“They called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks to be brought to justice. They noted with concern the increasing global use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones and information and communication technologies for terrorist purposes and reaffirmed the importance of working together to combat such misuse.

They welcomed the cooperation between our two governments on counterterrorism designations and homeland security cooperation, including in intelligence sharing and law enforcement cooperation, and called upon the Financial Action Task Force to undertake further work identifying how to improve global implementation of its standards to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism,” the joint statement further read.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

India Pakistan US Foreign Affairs US India statement Mumtaz Zahra Baloch counter terrorism US deputy chief of mission

Comments

1000 characters

US-India joint statement: US deputy chief of mission summoned

Policy rate hiked by100 bps to 22pc

Policy rate hike part of IMF agreement: Pasha

May 9 incidents: Lt-Gen among 3 sacked for negligence

At least for now, CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts

ECC for reviewing timber, wood import policy

Dar launches new Shariah-compliant products of NSS

KTBA says ‘IRIS’ has stopped incorporating credit notes

Provincialisation of Discos: PC frames ToRs for transaction advisor

ECC concerned at ‘higher generation cost’ of KE

Read more stories