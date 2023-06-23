AVN 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
BAFL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 10.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
EPCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
FCCL 11.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
KEL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
NETSOL 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.11%)
PRL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
TPLP 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 89.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,962 Increased By 4.3 (0.11%)
BR30 13,567 Increased By 21.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 40,179 Increased By 26.5 (0.07%)
KSE30 14,198 Increased By 23.4 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Extremism: Biden, Modi call on Pakistan to take ‘immediate action’

Reuters Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 08:51am

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on Pakistan to “take immediate action” to ensure that its territory is not used to launch extremist attacks, the White House said in a joint statement.

Dozens of US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi: letter

“They strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks,” the White House said.

Pakistan Biden Modi US president Joe Biden Indian PM Narendra Modi US India relation

Comments

1000 characters

Extremism: Biden, Modi call on Pakistan to take ‘immediate action’

No survivors after Titanic sub wreckage found on ocean floor

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

‘Coal supply to power projects’: Sindh govt seeks removal of certain words from section 65F

JDS programme: Japan announces 315m yen grant aid

Sindh flood-hit areas: Dar holds out assurance to apprehensive PPP

New bench formed: SC seeks details of May 9 violence detained persons

10-year celebrations: Planning minister spells out CPEC achievements

TMA says textile sector ‘completely’ ignored in budget

Read more stories