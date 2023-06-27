JI says it’s against renewal of KE licence

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter on Monday warned the government against renewing of the K-Electric license for another term, besides demanding a “forensic audit” of its financial accounts.

“The KE managed to scam the citizens,” JI Karachi Chief, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman alleged while speaking at a news conference.

He also accused the PML-N and PPP of “patronizing” the sole private electricity company, which he said is enjoying the “political patronage”.

He demanded for a “forensic audit” of the KE financial accounts to “unearth the wrong doings on part of the private entity”.

The JI’s opposition to the license renewal of the KE is based on “the worst kind of load shedding, over billing, violation of the agreement with the state and excessively higher tariff of the company,” he said.

“The company has defaulted to the NTDC since 2018, it has to pay Rs87 billion to the Sui Southern Gas Company and almost Rs50 billion to Karachiites under the head of claw back,” he said.

