Pakistan

Over 2.3m Hajj applications processed through HMS

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2023 06:15am

LAHORE: Over 2.3 million Hajj applications were processed through the Hajj Management System (HMS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, while over 1.5 million pilgrims benefited from it.

As per the details shared by the PITB here on Monday, the HMS was developed to ensure flawless management of Hajj operations by streamlining the processes of organising and executing Hajj operations within the native country and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The system facilitates concerned national authority and its regional offices, the office of the pilgrim’s affairs in KSA, applicants, pilgrims, designated banks, private Hajj group organisers, airlines, cargo companies in KSA and other stakeholders by providing them with an integrated platform to manage various aspects of Hajj operations.

One of the key benefits of HMS was that it allowed concerned authorities to monitor the progress of the operation in real-time and initiate measures to address any issues or bottlenecks. This ensures that the entire Hajj operation runs smoothly ensuring a better experience for all the stakeholders.

hajj PITB Hajj applications

