==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,437.10 High: 41,491.87 Low: 40,065.32 Net Change: 1371.78 Volume (000): 122,322 Value (000): 6,028,805 Makt Cap (000) 1,477,054,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,026.48 NET CH (+) 278.46 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,632.87 NET CH (+) 174.99 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,437.20 NET CH (+) 338.41 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,367.65 NET CH (+) 413.87 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,814.00 NET CH (+) 88.54 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,629.07 NET CH (-) 133.12 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-June-2023 ====================================

