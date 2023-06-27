Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 26, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,437.10
High: 41,491.87
Low: 40,065.32
Net Change: 1371.78
Volume (000): 122,322
Value (000): 6,028,805
Makt Cap (000) 1,477,054,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,026.48
NET CH (+) 278.46
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,632.87
NET CH (+) 174.99
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,437.20
NET CH (+) 338.41
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,367.65
NET CH (+) 413.87
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,814.00
NET CH (+) 88.54
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,629.07
NET CH (-) 133.12
------------------------------------
As on: 26-June-2023
====================================
