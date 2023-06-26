AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
BAFL 29.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.06%)
BOP 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.19%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.05%)
DFML 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.98%)
DGKC 52.16 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (5.48%)
EPCL 42.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (5.53%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.35%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.21%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.89%)
HUBC 69.22 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (7.35%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.88%)
KAPCO 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.72%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.08 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (6.87%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.25%)
NETSOL 75.71 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (4.86%)
OGDC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.73%)
PAEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.09%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.42%)
PPL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.09%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.87%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.17%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.87%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.43%)
TRG 92.30 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.85%)
UNITY 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.9%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.66%)
BR100 4,096 Increased By 158.2 (4.02%)
BR30 14,099 Increased By 655.9 (4.88%)
KSE100 41,437 Increased By 1371.8 (3.42%)
KSE30 14,658 Increased By 526.3 (3.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan forays into ‘generative AI’

  • Platform will launch at end of 2023 when customers will be able to interact with Bachchan via tech that is used in ChatGPT
BR Life & Style Published June 26, 2023 Updated June 26, 2023 04:30pm

Bollywood stalwart Amitabh Bachchan is looking to step into the world of ‘generative AI’, enabling him to interact with fans globally, reported Variety on Monday.

The studio, aggregator and digital IP monetization platform Ikonz will be working with Bachchan to capture his attributes in order to deliver an experience to fans globally.

All set to launch at the end of 2023, customers in India will be able to interact with Bachchan at various locations and instantly connect with him.

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence system that is capable of generating text, images, or other media in response to prompts, with ChatGPT and Bing Chat being current popular examples.

Ikonz has a vision of “bringing together advanced technologies and cultural icons to create a new era of interactive entertainment,” they were quoted as saying to Variety.

Of the collaboration, Bachchan said, “I am intrigued with the way technology is evolving and the pace at which new innovations are coming up worldwide, one such being generative AI.”

“I am happy to be a part of such an amazing futuristic world of generative AI , and have therefore partnered with Ikonz. Together we shall embark on this new metaverse world,” he was quoted as saying by Variety.

Abinav Varma Kalidindi, founder and CEO of Ikonz, was quoted as saying, “It’s a momentous day for Ikonz as the true symbolism our name has been derived with the icon Amitabh Bachchan joining forces with us. Together we will leverage the power of generative AI to create immersive experiences that transcend physical boundaries.”

“With our state-of-the-art technology, fans will now have the opportunity to interact with their favorite actor like never before. Who knows you might even be able to take selfies with Amit-ji in your city,” he added.

Ikonz is backed by investors that include Village Global, a venture capital firm backed by Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Reid Hoffman.

Indian court orders YouTube to remove fake news on Amitabh Bachchan’s grandchild

AI Amitabh Bachchan

Comments

1000 characters

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan forays into ‘generative AI’

Rupee registers slight improvement, settles at 286.71

Govt launches Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts

Parliament amends Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act

CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts while case being heard in SC

Power Cement ‘re-profiles’ long-term obligations of Rs11.9bn

Pakistan’s Neem sees $1mn investment from DNI Group

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka to restructure domestic debt

US Coast Guard launches probe into Titanic sub tragedy

Indian minister scoffs at Obama comment on protecting Muslims

Amended finance bill sails through NA: Key steps taken to keep IMF in good humour

Read more stories