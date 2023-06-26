Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan forays into ‘generative AI’

Bollywood stalwart Amitabh Bachchan is looking to step into the world of ‘generative AI’, enabling him to interact with fans globally, reported Variety on Monday.

The studio, aggregator and digital IP monetization platform Ikonz will be working with Bachchan to capture his attributes in order to deliver an experience to fans globally.

All set to launch at the end of 2023, customers in India will be able to interact with Bachchan at various locations and instantly connect with him.

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence system that is capable of generating text, images, or other media in response to prompts, with ChatGPT and Bing Chat being current popular examples.

Ikonz has a vision of “bringing together advanced technologies and cultural icons to create a new era of interactive entertainment,” they were quoted as saying to Variety.

Of the collaboration, Bachchan said, “I am intrigued with the way technology is evolving and the pace at which new innovations are coming up worldwide, one such being generative AI.”

“I am happy to be a part of such an amazing futuristic world of generative AI , and have therefore partnered with Ikonz. Together we shall embark on this new metaverse world,” he was quoted as saying by Variety.

Abinav Varma Kalidindi, founder and CEO of Ikonz, was quoted as saying, “It’s a momentous day for Ikonz as the true symbolism our name has been derived with the icon Amitabh Bachchan joining forces with us. Together we will leverage the power of generative AI to create immersive experiences that transcend physical boundaries.”

“With our state-of-the-art technology, fans will now have the opportunity to interact with their favorite actor like never before. Who knows you might even be able to take selfies with Amit-ji in your city,” he added.

Ikonz is backed by investors that include Village Global, a venture capital firm backed by Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Reid Hoffman.

