India’s Infosys enters into $454mn deal with Danske Bank

Reuters Published June 26, 2023 Updated June 26, 2023 11:31am

BENGALURU: India’s second-largest IT services firm Infosys said on Monday it was selected by Denmark-based Danske Bank as a partner to accelerate the lender’s digital transformation.

The deal is valued at $454 million for five years with an option to renew for one additional year for a maximum of three times, Infosys said in a statement.

“This is backed by significant investments in digitalisation and technology, including plans to further develop our customer-facing digital solutions, and modernising our technology infrastructure to enable even better customer experiences and drive operational efficiency,” said Frans Woelders, chief operating officer of Danske Bank, in a statement.

The lender provides banking services to individuals and businesses, as well as large corporations and institutions.

India’s Infosys tumbles 15% on weak revenue outlook, dents sector

The partnership involves Infosys working with Danske to accelerate the bank’s technological transformation.

The IT giant will also acquire Danske Bank’s IT centre in India, where more than 1,400 professionals are employed.

India’s Infosys enters into $454mn deal with Danske Bank

