Jun 26, 2023
Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

Sohail Sarfraz Published June 26, 2023 Updated June 26, 2023 09:22am

ISLAMABAD: In a major move to document unregistered sales tax persons, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased the rate of “further sales tax” from 3 to 4 percent in the amended Finance Bill 2023.

Officials told Business Recorder that presently the rate of further tax is 3 percent on the supplies made to the un-registered persons. Under the amended Bill 2023, the rate of “further sales tax” has been increased by one percent to discourage supplies made to the unregistered persons. If a person intended to remain out of the sales tax net, he would pay higher rate of further tax at the rate of 4 percent.

Govt accused of giving boost to undocumented retail sector thru budget

This is a documentation measure to discourage persons making supplies to the un-registered persons, they added. The requirement of shop areas for tier-1 retailers has been withdrawn under the Finance Bill 2023. Under the amended Finance Bill 2023, the 5 percent sales tax would be applicable on DAP fertiliser. This is subject to the condition that no refund of excessive input tax, if any, shall be admissible.

Sales Tax Amended finance bill Finance Bill 2023 budget 2023 24 Budget 2023 24 coverage unregistered sales tax persons

