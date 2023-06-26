Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

ISLAMABAD: In a major move to document unregistered sales tax persons, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased the rate of “further sales tax” from 3 to 4 percent in the amended Finance Bill 2023.

Officials told Business Recorder that presently the rate of further tax is 3 percent on the supplies made to the un-registered persons. Under the amended Bill 2023, the rate of “further sales tax” has been increased by one percent to discourage supplies made to the unregistered persons. If a person intended to remain out of the sales tax net, he would pay higher rate of further tax at the rate of 4 percent.

This is a documentation measure to discourage persons making supplies to the un-registered persons, they added. The requirement of shop areas for tier-1 retailers has been withdrawn under the Finance Bill 2023. Under the amended Finance Bill 2023, the 5 percent sales tax would be applicable on DAP fertiliser. This is subject to the condition that no refund of excessive input tax, if any, shall be admissible.

