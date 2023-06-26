AVN 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.4%)
Pakistan

Earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

PPI Published 26 Jun, 2023 07:12am

SWAT: An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Swat and adjoining areas on Sunday. The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Swat and other surrounding areas. The depth of the earthquake was recorded 139 kilometres and its epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindukush mountain range.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 6 earthquake jolted twin cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, adjoining areas, and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Local residents out of fear and panic ran out of their homes to open space in the wee hours of Sunday morning after the temblor jolted the area.

The earthquake tremors were also felt in Swat, Peshawar, Buttgram, Upper Dir, Swabi, Mardan, Kohat districts, and adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, tremors were also felt at Lower Dir, Buner, Mohmand, and Charsadda districts of KP.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said that the intensity of the earthquake was recorded at magnitude six on the Richter scale and the epicentre was in the border area of Afghan-Tajikistan at a depth of 223 kilometres.

According to reports, tremors were also felt at Murree, Chiniot, Phalya, Malikwal, Zafarwal, Shakargarh, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sara-e-Alamgir, Sargodha, Hujra Shah Muqeem, Farooqabad and Faisalabad.

KP earthquake Swat NSMC Earthquake jolts

