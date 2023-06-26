Speakers for implementation of business-friendly policies

PESHAWAR: Speakers, including traders, exporters and manufacturers called for implementation of business-friendly policies on a permanent basis to revive businesses and industries and ailing the country’s ailing economy.

The speakers were addressing during the 33rd Senior Management Course of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The speakers said role of bureaucracy is framing policies and their implementation is pivotal so they should consult business community and relevant stakeholders during formulation of the economic policies.

The under training senior officials from various departments was led by Directing Staff NIM Islamabad Ms Zoobai Masood.

Through a multimedia presentation, the under-training NIM Islamabad participants briefed about the SCCI’s history, origin, objectives, targets/plans, future projects and other key-initiatives for promotion of businesses and industrialization, etc.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, acting president, former senior officio of the chamber and others responded elaborately of various queries raised by the NIM Islamabad participants, mostly relating to Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, Transit trade, Gems and mineral development, law and orders, rapid de-industrialization.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023