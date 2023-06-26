AVN 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.18%)
Pakistan

Zong 4G, PAGE join hands to work for gender equality

Recorder Report Published June 26, 2023 Updated June 26, 2023 07:33am

KARACHI: Zong 4G has announced a strategic partnership with PAGE (Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education), an organisation dedicated to creating an enabling environment for gender equality in education, employment, rights, and leadership.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony took place on Wednesday, 21st June, solidifying the commitment of both organizations to collaborate and empower girls’ education in Pakistan. The ceremony was attended by representatives from both Zong 4G and PAGE.

Under this MoU, Zong 4G and PAGE will work together to achieve their shared goal of transforming the environment of girls’ education in Pakistan. The cooperation will encompass a range of activities, including workshops conducted by trainers, the provision of internet devices in areas with limited access, career training initiatives, rehabilitation of flood-affected schools, and workshops in women’s vocational centres.

Zong 4G is committed to supporting PAGE in its mission to bridge the gender gap in education. The official spokesperson for Zong 4G expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “At Zong 4G, we firmly believe that education is the cornerstone of progress. By collaborating with PAGE, we are committed to empowering girls and ensuring equal access to quality education.”

Zong 4G and PAGE have previously partnered for several initiatives such as the formation of an independent Digital Lab in Pir Chinasi, Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The Lab is primarily established in an all-girls school but it also serves as a vocational centre for the women of the area. The Lab is located in a remote, far-flung area that lacks basic infrastructure such as roads. Established in December 2022, the digital lab is helping facilitate hundreds of girls and women from around Pir Chinasi.

This strategic partnership between Zong 4G and PAGE demonstrates a shared vision and commitment to creating a brighter future for girls’ education in Pakistan. By leveraging their collective resources, expertise, and determination, both organizations aim to make a lasting impact on the lives of girls and young women across the country.

zong gender equality Zong 4G Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education PAGE

