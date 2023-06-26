Hyderabad mayor says business community major stakeholder

HYDERABAD: Newly elected Mayor of Hyderabad, Kashif Shoro said that he will try to solve the long-standing problems of Hyderabad which could not be solved in the last 30 years with the help of his party leadership and all the stakeholders.

He has the full support of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and will not face shortage of funds at any level during this term of the mayor because he considers Public service as the first duty.

He said that the business community of Hyderabad is the major stakeholders of the city and their role in increasing revenue in Hyderabad is commendable. The district administration will take into account the opinions of the businessmen of Hyderabad in all its decisions and help them in increasing their business.

Kashif Shoro said that the agriculture sector in Hyderabad is the backbone of the economy and it should be brought up by providing more facilities. A complete and comprehensive policy will be drawn up by bringing together all the institutions and businessmen in Hyderabad for the master plan. The implementation is among the top priorities of this district administration.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani and the delegation accompanying him.

Earlier, President Chamber congratulated the newly elected Mayor of Hyderabad on his assumption of office and said that he is the son of Hyderabad and knows the problems of Hyderabad better. He is the face of Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Government. He is the representative of Sindh Government and the bureaucracy works under the government. He is no doubt a powerful mayor.

He said that due to lack of facilities in Hyderabad, only 75 of the 300 industries are running, these industries provide the livelihood to 5 lec families. The infrastructure of the site Hyderabad specially the roads, drainage and sewage lines are completely destroyed. It is the responsibility of every government to provide facilities to the industries, because if they do not provide facilities to the industries, unemployment will increase and new investment will not take place. He said that on the request of the Chamber, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has issued an order for the city survey of Latifabad and Qasimabad, which was started by his father Syed Abdullah Shah in 1994, district administration, is requested to speed up the work.

He said that HMC has given contracts to new people for better tax collection. All these contractors are not only collecting forceful taxes from the traders but also sending legal notices to them, which has caused serious anxiety among the traders. It is important to solve this issue too. He said that the master plan 2035 for Hyderabad is being worked on by HDA, but all the other government institution should also work on this plan. The district administration should also play a role in establishing the water board.

He said that a coordination committee should be formed between the district administration and the Chamber under the chairmanship of the Mayor of Hyderabad, which should meet every month on the problems of traders and get the support of all relevant institutions with the help of the Sindh government.

He invited the newly elected Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Shoro to come to the Chamber which was accepted by the Mayor of Hyderabad and also assured to resolve the problems of the businessmen of Hyderabad on an urgent basis.

Vice President Dr. Muhammad Ismail Farouk Nami, Former Presidents, Members Executive Committee and Conveners were present on this occasion.

