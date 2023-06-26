AVN 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.18%)
Jun 26, 2023
Pakistan

Eight killed, 39 injured in Nawabshah road accident

Published 26 Jun, 2023 07:50am

NAWABSHAH: Eight people were killed and 39 others were injured in a road accident near Nawabshah in Shaheed Benazirabad district.

The horrific accident occurred when two buses collided near Balochpur stop in the town of Daur near Nawabshah on Sunday morning. According to a police spokesman, the accident occurred due to over speeding.

As a result, eight people were killed on the spot while dozens of others, including women and children suffered injuries. The injured were shifted to the Taluka Hospital Daur and People’s Medical University Hospital for medical assistance.

