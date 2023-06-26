Over 50 cos set up stalls at Jhelum furniture exhibition

KARACHI: The largest three-day exhibition of furniture in the country’s history has concluded in Jhelum. A three-day furniture exhibition in Jhelum was organized by Reach Private Limited in association with Ansari Foundation.

More than 50 companies from across the country set up their stalls in the exhibition. Furniture is available at a 40 percent discount at the exhibition.

The three-day exhibition was inaugurated on June 23, 2023 at City Sapphire Marquee Main GT Road, Jhelum. Addressing the opening ceremony, chief guest President Jhelum Chamber of Commerce and Industry Malik Khawar Shehzad said that around 5, 000 people will be able to visit the exhibition every day. The aim of this exhibition is to bring valuable and quality furniture to the general public.

The exhibition will bring cheap and quality furniture to the public, with all possible support from my side. Holding the exhibition is welcome, business investment will increase. The business community should benefit from the exhibition. Guest of Honour Vice President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mazhar Ikram visited the exhibition and appreciated the different types of furniture and appreciated the newly designed furniture.

CEO of Reach Private Limited Dr Nauman Ramde said that the furniture will be exhibited all over the country. It is being well received by the people. The public will be provided with quality furniture at their homes.

In the exhibition, the leading companies of Pakistan “Fair Deal” Woodlink, Handmade, Salamat Wood, Pak Furniture, Life Interior, Taj Furniture, Modern Furniture, Ideal Furniture, Aamir Wood, Other well-known companies include Geo Furniture, House to Home, Pak Tribal, Samad Furniture, Fine Glass, AS Interior Home Style, Al Khair Group, Iman Furniture participated.

